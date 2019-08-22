MAQUOKETA, Iowa — City of Maquoketa officials are moving forward with a project to renovate the facades of 15 downtown buildings, with another 15 planned for the future.
Maquoketa City Council members this week approved preliminary costs and set a public hearing date for Sept. 3 for the project. Work could start sometime this fall.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the buildings will receive various upgrades, including tuckpointing, window replacements and new awnings.
“This is a way to breathe new life into Main Street,” Schwenker said. “It’s the heart of the community.”
The $1 million project is funded through a $500,000 grant from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program. The remaining costs will be evenly split between building owners and the city.
Schwenker said the city is attempting to have Maquoketa’s downtown added to the National Register of Historic Places. He believes the facade upgrades could help boost those chances.
“It’s one of the ways we are trying to preserve downtown,” Schwenker said. “These kinds of buildings are often neglected. They are getting into a rather bad state of disrepair.”
David Heiar, senior adviser with the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the project has received so many interested building owners that leaders were forced to split them into two groups.
The 15 buildings that will receive the facade upgrades during the first round are located on the west side of Main Street. Heiar said the city intends to address the other 15 buildings on the east side of Main Street, but it will need to apply for another CBDG grant before that work can start.
“We’ll have to compete again to get that awarded,” Heiar said. “Hopefully, we can show the success of the west side, and that will help our chances.”
Heiar said some of the building storefronts do not have tenants, but the owners still are pursuing upgrades in hopes of attracting businesses.
Sue Mayberry, owner of Farmer’s Creek Antiques, owns two buildings downtown that will receive facade upgrades. She believes the aesthetic enhancements will help attract customers and additional businesses.
“It’s a nice addition to go with our new streets and sidewalks,” Mayberry said. “It’s really needed for our buildings.”
Bids will be accepted beginning Sept. 12, and contracts for the project likely will be awarded in October, Heiar said. If bids come in higher than projected, building owners will be able to opt out of the project, he said.