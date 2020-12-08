The City of Dubuque plans to conduct a controlled burn Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the area of the Lower Bee Branch Creek and 16th Street Detention Basin, weather permitting.
The burn will be conducted by Applied Ecological Services to stimulate the growth of native plants and manage invasive species, according to a press release.
The release states that a test fire will be lit to confirm that smoke will not limit visibility on neighboring roadways.
The fire will be extinguished if wind or weather conditions change and the Dubuque Fire Department will be on-call or on scene during the fire.