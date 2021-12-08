The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Thomas E. Kohnen, 59, of 2614 Central Ave., was arrested at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday at Tri-State Dialysis, 1500 Delhi St., on charges of first-degree harassment and threat-explosive or incendiary device.
  • William F. Kaiser, 45, of 1850 Ellis St., No. 104, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
  • Thomas J. Hesselman, 29, of 151 E. Ninth St., No. 304, reported the theft of a $700 welding lead cord from a vehicle between 4 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Jackson Street.

