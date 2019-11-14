MONTICELLO, Iowa — A Monticello Community School District employee recently was named elementary school counselor of the year by a state association.
Aimee Hospodarsky received the distinction from the Iowa School Counselor Association, according to a press release. She has been a school counselor since 2001.
The release states Hospodarsky has developed a comprehensive school counseling program for the Monticello district’s two elementary schools. She also was part of a leadership team that received a District of Distinction award.
Hospodarsky also has been active in the association, serving as vice president and president.
In addition, she was appointed to Future Ready Iowa Alliance.