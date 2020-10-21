The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Devyawn E. Bostic, 19, of 2305 Queen St., was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Bostic assaulted Brendan L. Kotz, 19, of 649 W. Locust St., on July 10 in the area of East 24th and Queen streets.
- Brandi L. Carrillo, 22, of 4621 Cardinal Drive, reported $500 worth of cash and other items taken between 1 and 2 a.m. Sunday from the 100 block of Main Street.