One portion of North Cascade Road will be reopened this week, while another stretch of the road will be closed.
Crews will complete the new Swiss Valley Road and North Cascade Road intersection on Monday, June 14, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque. The intersection will be reopened on that same day.
Meanwhile, work on the intersection of North Cascade Road and U.S. 20 is slated to begin on Monday, June 14, resulting in the temporary closure of that portion of North Cascade Road.
No detours will be posted but access to local properties will be maintained, according to the press release.
Work on the North Cascade Road and U.S. 20 intersection is slated to be completed on July 5.
Questions regarding this road closure can be directed to the Iowa Department of Transportation by calling 563-927-2397 or by emailing charles.seeland@iowadot.us.