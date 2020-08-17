Throughout her life, Yara Lopez has worked to fill gaps wherever she sees them.
She observed them as a child while translating at job interviews for her Spanish- speaking parents. Gaps also existed in the youth homeless shelters and foster homes where she volunteered.
And during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of gaps.
Dubuque needs human bridges who can connect people — linguistically, economically and emotionally, Lopez said.
“We need those people to jump in,” she said. “Especially in a community like Dubuque, where there’s not many resources for the Latino, Latinx and Hispanic community.”
As she pursues a master’s degree at University of Dubuque, Lopez spends her workdays overseeing teen programming at Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center.
“Yara is the heartbeat of our teen programming,” said MFC Director Jacqueline Hunter.
Some of the youth are considered “at-risk” and in need of additional support to succeed academically.
“It’s pretty much teens who may not have a good home or a good sense of support anywhere,” Lopez said. “Maybe they’re the kids that most teachers hate just because they are loud. I was also one of them, so I am not one to judge anybody else.”
Growing up in a socioeconomically depressed neighborhood in Los Angeles, Lopez regularly was exposed to shootings and robberies and became numb to the incidents, she said.
“You see people of color never prospering in that community because there were no opportunities for people of color to grow,” she said. “That’s what makes you feel not good enough.”
Lopez aims to mitigate that feeling among the young people that she serves.
“I want to become a person youth look up to,” she said.
Lopez had to move nighttime meetups to a virtual setting after the state implemented social distancing requirements earlier this year.
It was important for her to maintain a safe space in which the youth could continue to express themselves even while apart.
“We had over 100 teens I was calling daily,” Lopez said. “Every social platform, we were trying to reach the kids. … I think that’s what they miss the most — having that space.”
Since she began working at the family center, word also has spread throughout Dubuque that Lopez is bilingual.
Some weeks, she has received up to five telephone calls from strangers, with requests ranging from accompanying a patient to a health care appointment to translating a workers’ compensation application for someone who was injured on the job.
“Whenever I do see a Hispanic family around, I always introduce myself,” Lopez said. “I always let them know — here is my phone number, give me a call. Don’t hesitate to ask.”
Lopez’ position at the family center is a placement through AmeriCorps and has nearly concluded.
While she completes her degree in the coming year, she will work as a graduate assistant at UD’s Office of Multicultural Student Engagement.
“I would like to see more minorities come out and be given the opportunity to do what I do,” Lopez said. “We all need to be included.”