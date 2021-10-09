The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Ebony J. Collins, 35, of 1878 White St., reported the theft of $590 worth of jewelry from her residence between about 4 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.

Randy A. Grutz, 34, of 1494 Elm St., reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $1,200 near the intersection of Lemon and Saunders streets at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

