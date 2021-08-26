Sorry, an error occurred.
Dave Heiar
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Jackson County economic development official has been recognized as a “rural hero” in Iowa.
David Heiar, senior adviser with Jackson County Economic Alliance, was among 13 people honored during the fifth annual Iowa Rural Summit on Aug. 19 in Cedar Rapids, according to a press release.
Mark Reinig, board chairman of Iowa Rural Development Council, said in the release that Heiar was selected “for his remarkable work over 40 years in the communities and regions he has served.”
Heiar has more than 35 years of experience in tri-state-area city government and joined the alliance in 2013.
