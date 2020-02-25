The candidate filing period is open in Iowa for state and federal offices for the June 3 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
Candidates can file through March 13, according to the Iowa secretary of state’s office.
An updated list of state candidates whose papers have been received and accepted is published at the secretary of state’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
Four area candidates had filed by this morning, incumbents Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, in House District 55, Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in House District 96, Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, in House District 57, and Republican challenger Ashley Hinson, of Marion, in Iowa’s First Congressional District.