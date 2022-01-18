Police said they are investigating a large fight Sunday that involved participants swinging bats and sticks. Three people were arrested.
Monica D. Grayson, 37, of 2135 Jackson St., was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street on a charge of interference with official acts.
“We also arrested two juveniles for interference with official acts,” Lt. Ted McClimon said. “Officers are continuing to review City of Dubuque traffic cameras and private surveillance footage to identify others involved, and additional charges are anticipated.”
Court documents state that officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
“There was a large group fighting when the officer first arrived on scene, and bats and sticks were being utilized,” McClimon said.
A video circulating on social media shows multiple individuals fighting outside of residences in the neighborhood.
Documents state that while officers were separating participants in the fight, Grayson attempted to approach a vehicle occupied by other people who had been fighting. Officers warned Grayson multiple times to move away, but she refused and was arrested.
The video online also shows an officer approaching the scene armed with what appears to be a large rifle.
McClimon said responses by police are “variable to the situation.”
“Every situation is different,” he said.
The use of weapons such as bats and sticks “can weigh into a (responding) officer’s decision,” McClimon said.