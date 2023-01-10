CENTRALIA, Iowa — When Helen Kluesner met Don Nauman during their freshman year at Peosta High School, she knew she liked him almost immediately.
“I thought he was cute,” recalled Helen, now 80. “But I wasn’t allowed to date until I was 16.”
Instead, Helen and Don, now 79, would hang out with a group of friends. They would go to the movies or to local “teen hops” sponsored at area high schools by KDTH and featuring popular DJ Bob Gribben.
“I knew (Don) liked me even before we started dating because he would ask me to dance at a few of those dances,” Helen said.
The two high-schoolers were surprised they hadn’t crossed paths before.
“My family moved to the area when I was in second grade, and Don was born here,” she said. “But I guess because we went to different churches and schools (until high school), we just never met.”
Don and Helen officially became a couple when they were juniors in high school. They would go to the movies and, like many teens in the area, spent some time on the dance floor at Melody Mill.
“I couldn’t even drive yet,” Don said.
“And I didn’t have my license until after we were married,” Helen added. “We depended on other people to drive us. We’d either double date or go out with a group where somebody could drive.”
Don grew up on a dairy farm in Centralia as one of nine children. After high school, he started working on the family farm with his father. Helen worked at Mercy Hospital as a surgical assistant.
Neither one remembers a marriage proposal.
“We were talking about that the other day,” Don said. “I don’t think I asked. I think I just gave her the ring for her birthday. April 1st. April Fool’s Day.”
The couple married on Feb. 23, 1963, and will celebrate their 60th anniversary next month.
After a honeymoon to Colorado, where they drove through snowstorms going both directions, Don and Helen settled into an apartment above his parents’ garage on the family farm.
The couple had 10 children: Steve, Tommy (who died shortly after he was born), Christine Petsche, Bill, Diana Laughlin, Dennis, Gerard, Sara Blair, Susie Wernimont and Scott. They also have 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“I have no idea how they did it,” said Susie Wernimont, of Farley, Iowa, about her parents raising their large family. “Dad was on the farm working his tail off. Mom worked just as hard inside the house. We never had chicken nuggets or mac and cheese. It was always pork roasts and big dinners.”
It was hard for Don and Helen to do much alone while raising their family, but they participated in league bowling for years and still belong to a euchre club that has been going strong for almost as long as they have been married.
“We started out with six couples,” Helen said. “We’ve lost a few people as we’ve gotten older, but we’re still playing.”
After Don’s dad died and his mother moved to Dubuque, he and Helen moved their growing family into the farmhouse. Then 16 years ago, Don and Helen built their dream home on part of their land. Don continued farming full time until three years ago. They sold half of the family farm, which once was about 290 acres, but still own a portion that they rent out to a local farmer.
They enjoy spending their days doing puzzles when the weather won’t let them get outside. Don likes to create gadgets that the rest of the family calls “Grandpa’s masterpieces,” like a simple exercise plane he built out of wood after he had knee replacement surgery.
Daughter Diane takes care of their large garden, but Helen still loves to do the canning. A basement storage closet is stacked with jars of jams and jellies, green beans, pizza sauce, tomatoes, vegetable soup, sauerkraut, ketchup and three kinds of pickles.
“They were busy this summer,” Don said.
Susie said her parents have earned their leisure time.
“Money wasn’t always easy,” she said. “They farmed all of their lives, and that’s hard. They never let on that things were tough. I never saw them fight or argue. Never.”
Susie said her parents constantly tease each other.
“They do that all the time,” she said. “They’ve always done that. I think it was good for us to see because it taught us not to take life too seriously. They still could always have a good time.”
While Don didn’t always get to attend his children’s sporting events, he’s making up for lost time now.
“They come to everything they can,” Susie said. “They’re huge (St. Louis) Cardinals and (Iowa) Hawkeyes fans, and they love coming to all of the kids’ games.”
Helen said not only do they attend the games, but they will learn about a new sport if they have to.
“We’re going to a wrestling meet tonight,” she said. “We haven’t had a wrestler (in the family) before. We’re still trying to figure out the scoring and the rules. But we’ll get it eventually.”
Don and Helen also love hosting their family at their home, no matter the occasion.
“They love to visit, even if it’s just for 20 minutes,” Susie said. “My brother Bill stops by a few times a week. And for holidays, Mom and Dad’s house is the only place where everyone shows up. It’s important to them, so that makes it important for us. That house is way too big for two people. They built it for holidays and for family.”
Helen said not being quick to anger is one thing that has kept their long partnership together.
“We don’t get too mad at each other,” she said. “Forgiveness is the big thing and talking things through.”
Don agreed but also put it in much simpler terms.
“I still really like her,” he said.
