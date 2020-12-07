The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Leroy T. Dorsey, 58, of 705 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 5:42 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Dorsey assaulted Michelle R. Berry, 43, of the same address, in the presence of their 5-year-old child.
- Michelle V. Adams, 26, of 725 Angella St., was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Garfield Ave. on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Adams assaulted Anthony E. Latorre, 48, of the same address in the presence of their 1-year-old child.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $1,241 around 2:44 p.m. Saturday at the store.
Genevieve L. Heinold, 33, of 817 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of musical instruments worth $1,800 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday from her residence.