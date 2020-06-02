PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — With three children home from school and a full-time job, Jennifer Fiedler is juggling the roles of teacher, parent and employee.
But as opportunities for social gathering have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Platteville resident has been challenged to locate social support from other parents.
That is why when she heard about The Parent Cafe — a series of free weekly video chats hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension — she found that the conversation resonated with her experiences.
“It’s just been really good hearing other parents that are having some of the same issues I’m having — that I’m not alone,” Fiedler said.
The events provide parents and caregivers in southern Wisconsin a chance to commiserate as Extension agents facilitate discussions focused on skill-building.
The need for such programming has been heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, where parents not only are working from home or are out of work, but also are supervising their children, who attend school remotely.
“One of the biggest things is … to help reduce that feeling of isolation, so (caregivers) feel like they are not alone in our current situation,” said Bev Doll, human development and relationships educator with Grant County Extension.
Lessons aim to develop social and emotional skills for first graders through fifth graders.
A recent session focused on conflict-resolution.
“We want to teach (children) how to be successful in avoiding conflict in the right way, but if they have to be in conflict, we want them to do so in a way they can be successful,” said Amanda Coorough, UW-Extension educator in Sauk County.
A goal, she said, is to empower children to be their own problem-solvers when they make mistakes or refuse to cooperate when issued instructions.
“We can find a way to accept our children’s feelings while motivating them to do what we need them to do,” Coorough said. “They can’t do it if they are being punished because then they get stuck in feelings of hurt, anger and resentment.”
The cafe continues through the end of June and is open to anyone, including Iowa and Illinois residents.
Fiedler has participated in three sessions so far and has taken away a significant lesson.
“Everyone is going through the same thing,” she said. “I’m not a teacher, so I’m not going to be as good (teaching) what they would be doing in school. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself and on your kids.”