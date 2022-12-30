CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade food pantry is closing this week after failing to find a new site ahead of the redevelopment of its current location.
Cascade Community Food Pantry board members voted this week to approve its closure after it served the area for decades. It is one of two food pantries in the city.
“We thought it was coming, but nothing was ever known for sure (until recently),” said Pantry Manager Diana Myers. “... It’s been an absolute struggle trying to find a new location.”
The pantry will hold its final distribution at 9 a.m. today at 201 First Ave. NE. It has held monthly and as-requested distributions in the area for decades, serving anywhere from 12 to 35 families per month.
The closure ultimately was prompted by the impending redevelopment of the pantry’s current location, known to many as the old brewery building. The building recently was sold to local developer Brian Bock, who plans to turn it into a mixed-use commercial and residential space.
Myers said Bock told pantry officials that they needed to be out by the end of the year or early January, while Bock said he set no such deadline and instead told Myers that he hoped to start demolition soon on the building and to keep him updated on their progress finding a new space.
But additional time might not have made a difference anyway, Myers said, as officials have looked on and off for a new space for “a couple years” without luck as the pantry could only cover the cost of its utilities, not full rent. As the year drew to a close, she said, that fruitless search informed the eventual decision to close.
“It’s sad. I mean, we’ve been here a long time,” Myers said. “It’s disappointing that we couldn’t find someone in this town to help find a space.”
The city is left with one other pantry, St. Thomas Aquinas Food Pantry, which opened in 2020 to address pandemic-inflamed food insecurity. That pantry offers weekly distributions on Saturdays in the basement of the parish offices at 408 Third Ave. NW. There were conversations after a recent Cascade City Council meeting about the two pantries potentially merging to share space and meet local needs from one central location. However, parish office manager Shellie Schlemme said the church did not have the extra space for all of the community pantry’s operations or any current plans to move to a larger space.
She added, though, that the church pantry is confident it can meet the extra demand after the closure of the community pantry. Some families visited both pantries in the past, so she said it will take a couple weeks to determine how many extra visitors they actually will see regularly.
“We are expecting to see an uptick,” Schlemme said. “... I’m not sure what the first week will look like, not knowing how many (more visitors we’ll see), but I’m sure that we’ll be able to accommodate them once we get our footing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.