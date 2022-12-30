CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade food pantry is closing this week after failing to find a new site ahead of the redevelopment of its current location.

Cascade Community Food Pantry board members voted this week to approve its closure after it served the area for decades. It is one of two food pantries in the city.

