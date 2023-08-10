An Avelo Arlines flight arrives Wednesday at Dubuque Regional Airport. Despite early success, the airline has requested $584,652 from the minimum revenue guarantee agreement negotiated by the city and the airline.
By all accounts, it has been a successful launch of a commercial airline flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport. That airline is now requesting nearly $600,000 from the city and county to support its investment.
Avelo Airlines’ request for $584,652 will be paid for evenly by the city and the county through a $1 million minimum revenue guarantee agreement approved by the parties last year. The money was requested based on the airline’s first three months of service in Dubuque, from March to May.
After the payment, $415,348 remains available for the airline to request through the agreement. At this point, there are no plans to replenish the fund.
Recommended for you
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said airport staff reviewed Avelo Airlines’ revenues and expenses to ensure the requested funds adequately reflect the airline’s current performance in Dubuque.
Avelo and local officials agree the airline has experienced success in Dubuque since it began offering flights to and from Orlando, Fla., in March. The company will begin offering service to and from Las Vegas starting Sept. 13.
Dalsing said local officials anticipated that the airline would utilize the funds set aside in the agreement during its first months of flying out of Dubuque.
“Whenever you are bringing a new product to a new market, there is going to be shared risk,” Dalsing said. “The minimum revenue guarantee is working as designed.”
In March and April, Avelo Airlines reported about 83% of its available seats were booked. July flights reached about 90%.
The company’s arrival in Dubuque marked the return of commercial flights to the airport after the departure of American Airlines in September.
Dalsing explained that Avelo made significant investments in Dubuque to establish its brand, including paying for extensive marketing and reducing overall fare revenues through introductory rates.
“All those elements play a factor into it,” he said.
Avelo officials reiterated the company’s commitment to Dubuque. In a statement provided to the Telegraph Herald, Courtney Goff, communications manager for the airline, said “MRGs are common in new markets, and this is nothing to be worried or concerned about.”
Molly Grover, president and CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said use of minimum revenue guarantees in order to attract commercial air service has become commonplace in the airline industry. She said the city and county made the right choice by investing in bringing commercial service back to Dubuque.
“MRGs are how it’s done for startups for new flights,” she said. “The MRG is there, so they have the ability to offset risk and build market awareness.”
So far, no additional minimum revenue guarantees have been requested by Avelo, even for its planned addition of the Las Vegas route next month, Dalsing said the success of Avelo has other airlines considering bringing service to Dubuque.
“Other carriers have said they are watching us based on Avelo’s numbers,” Dalsing said. “The continued success of Avelo is giving us better chances to expand to new destinations and add routes.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city and county made the right decision in investing in Avelo Airlines through the minimum revenue guarantee agreement.
“We are really happy with the performance of Avelo,” Cavanagh said. “It is the way that the air service industry works right now.”