Avelo requests nearly $600,000 from minimum revenue fund
An Avelo Arlines flight arrives Wednesday at Dubuque Regional Airport. Despite early success, the airline has requested $584,652 from the minimum revenue guarantee agreement negotiated by the city and the airline.

 Dave Kettering

By all accounts, it has been a successful launch of a commercial airline flying out of Dubuque Regional Airport. That airline is now requesting nearly $600,000 from the city and county to support its investment.

Avelo Airlines’ request for $584,652 will be paid for evenly by the city and the county through a $1 million minimum revenue guarantee agreement approved by the parties last year. The money was requested based on the airline’s first three months of service in Dubuque, from March to May.

