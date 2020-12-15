DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A new assistant police chief for Dyersville has been named.
Capt. Molly Dupont will be promoted into the role with the departure of current Assistant Police Chief Austin Zuercher on Jan. 3, 2021.
Dupont’s salary will be $70,000.
Dupont, who resigned as Farley’s police chief in August 2019 to take the captain’s position with Dyersville Police Department, was recommended for the promotion by Police Chief Brent Schroeder.
“Molly has accepted all the duties and tasks as requested and has assimilated into the community very effectively during some very trying times,” Schroeder told the council.
In his resignation letter, Zuercher spoke highly of his time in the community.
“I appreciate everything that you and the city have done for me, including giving me the opportunity to help lead the Dyersville P.D.,” Zuercher wrote in his resignation letter to Chief Brent Schroeder. “I will forever be grateful for the experience and skills that I have gained over the last four-and-a-half years.”