CASCADE, Iowa -- Organizers seek donations to increase the amount of Christmas decorations at Cascade’s Riverview Park.

The additional decorations will be featured during Cascade’s Winter Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

Donations can be made via Venmo to Jackie McAllister at @jackie-mcallister-2, with “River Park” in the subject line.

Cash donations also can be dropped off at City Hall, J. Salon & Spa or Lyons Service Center in an envelope labeled, “River Park Christmas.”

Tags

Recommended for you