Doris Ferring was 17 years old and working as the popcorn girl at Varsity Theater near Loras College in Dubuque when Derl Wuertzer first spotted her.
“I came in and saw her and spent all my money buying popcorn and candy just so I could get to know her,” said Derl, now 88, of Dubuque. “I asked if I could take her home since it was the last show and she was getting off work, and she said ‘Yes.’”
But after Derl disappeared into the theater, promising to meet her after the movie ended, Doris had second thoughts.
“He was with two other guys, his best friends, and I didn’t know any of them,” said Doris, now 87. “So I asked my boss if I could get off early.”
So the first time they met, Doris stood up her future husband, and Derl was devastated. But he wasn’t giving up that easily.
“A few months later, I saw her coming out of the telephone company with a girlfriend,” he said. “She was working there then. I drove around the block and asked if I could give them a ride home.”
But Doris still wasn’t convinced. She made her girlfriend sit next to Derl in the front seat.
“She kept trying to push the girlfriend off on me,” Derl said, laughing. “We drove around and sang songs, listened to the radio, drove up and down Main Street, what we used to call ‘buzzin’ the gut.’ But I took the girlfriend home first, so she had to talk to me.”
Doris eventually gave in.
“I figured I might as well see where it was going to go,” she said. “You never know.”
It led to a trip down the aisle on Oct. 8, 1955, between Derl’s stints in the Navy, where he served most of his enlistment aboard the USS Midway in Asia.
He proposed by asking Doris to look in the glove compartment of his car one evening when they were leaving for a date. Doris found a diamond ring.
They had dated for less than a year before getting engaged, and their favorite place to go was Melody Mill to listen to music and dance. Derl also hinted about an old rock quarry near John Deere Dubuque Works where couples used to go.
“And this is how romantic he is,” Doris said. “We’d been married several years, and he said ‘Let’s go out to the rock quarry,’ but he couldn’t even remember where it was. He drove right past it.”
They celebrated their 67th anniversary on Oct. 8. The couple, who both spent their youth in Dubuque, have lived in their current home for more than 40 years, where they raised their children, Sharon and Kurt. They also have six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, though the couple couldn’t quite agree on the latter number.
“I would say at least eight,” Derl said.
Derl began his career as a painter, then eventually began working as a supervisor for Dubuque Packing Co. He retired when the company was sold to Farmland Foods, but he couldn’t rest for long.
“He was all ready to go, thinking he would do all this hunting and fishing,” Doris said. “But he was restless. He wanted to work.”
So Derl started working with Sister Inez Turnmeyer, who was beginning what would become St. Mark Youth Enrichment. He would shuttle kids from school to the center to their homes, hand out snacks, help with homework and pitch in wherever needed. It is a job he continues to do, working part-time about 20 hours a week.
Doris worked for Sears in the buying unit, then worked for Bishop’s Buffet at Kennedy Mall for 18 years. Then, she and a friend she met through her card club decided to go into business together.
“We mothers had a card club,” she said. “We never played a single hand of cards. We talked, we all became friends, but we never learned how to play cards.”
She and her friend started a housecleaning service, something she did for about seven years before retiring for good.
“It was the best job,” she said. “My friend and I got along really well. For the first time ever, I was making $7 an hour. ... Can you imagine? And I thought that was the best thing. All of the people we worked for were so kind. I wish I had started that business years earlier.”
The couple’s son, Kurt Wuertzer, of Asbury, said his parents weren’t extremely demonstrative when it came to showing affection for each other, but they had other ways of showing that they cared.
“They both worked hard, so they were both really busy,” he said. “But they appreciated each other’s hobbies, and they gave each other time to get away and do their own thing.”
Doris enjoys antiquing, especially tracking down items for her collection of salesman sample cast iron stoves, while Derl enjoys waterfowl hunting and fishing.
“I would do my thing, and she would do hers,” Derl said. “Then we had things that we would do together, like go to auctions. And when the kids came, we just had an awful good time with that.”
Doris said dire circumstances were the glue that kept their relationship together, at least at the beginning.
“We got married, and we were broke,” she said. “There was nowhere else to go. When Derl left for his second round in the Navy, we had $30 in the bank.”
Their daughter, Sharon Rhodes, of Cedar Rapids, said her parents might be busier now than they ever were.
“Dad still works at his ‘retirement’ job that he’s had for 25 years,” she said. “They’re always making plans with friends or going out to eat. They stay busy. That’s for sure.”
Derl never has regretted his persistence in tracking down the girl of his dreams.
“We got along really well,” he said. “We are a good mix, and I knew we would be. I was taken with her right from the start.”
