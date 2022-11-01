Doris Ferring was 17 years old and working as the popcorn girl at Varsity Theater near Loras College in Dubuque when Derl Wuertzer first spotted her.

“I came in and saw her and spent all my money buying popcorn and candy just so I could get to know her,” said Derl, now 88, of Dubuque. “I asked if I could take her home since it was the last show and she was getting off work, and she said ‘Yes.’”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.