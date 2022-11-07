CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members recently approved entering into a general obligation library loan agreement.
The agreement allows the city to borrow up to $1 million for the new library and allows 12 months to do so.
The resolution came following a public hearing, giving the public a final chance to present a petition to place the library loan on a referendum ballot. No petition was presented.
City Administrator Lisa Kotter said this process is different than the process used for the new swimming pool.
“We added the library into the (tax-incremental-funding) district,” she said. “When you did the pool, you were using sales tax money to pay back that debt. The requirement is anything over $400,000 has to go to a referendum. When you put it in TIF, it’s up to the citizens to come forward.”
Kotter said the passage of the resolution will benefit fundraising efforts for the library.
“It’s difficult to go to people in good faith when speaking to people about donations when you have to say, ‘There could be a referendum,’” she said. “What happens when they donate is we give them a taxable donation letter, so the money won’t be given back. The resolution doesn’t commit the council to borrowing the money. We simply know what the path for doing it is.”
Kotter announced the city received a Carver grant for $60,000 for the library. She said she has applied for grants from Jones County and Jackson County, as well as others. She added she is hopeful the city will receive a Catalyst grant from the State of Iowa. To date, more than $400,000 has been raised for the library.
“I think fundraising is going well. Nothing has been presented to the general public, and there hasn’t been meetings yet (with) business owners because this (passing the resolution) needed to happen first,” she said.
