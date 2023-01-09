The leaders of Iowa's Republican majority in the state Legislature said this morning they have been given a "mandate" by voters to push even further toward their conservative vision for the state.
The ballroom at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown, where the Republican Party of Iowa holds its Legislative Breakfast each year, needed more tables today than a year ago, as Republicans gained four seats in the Iowa House of Representatives, two seats in the state Senate and two statewide offices in 2022. The breakfast was held ahead of today's opening of the 2023 legislative session.
"At this legislative breakfast in 2010, it was a smaller room," said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. "That is when Iowa Republicans decided that enough was enough. We started that climb back up."
Entering the seventh consecutive year with majorities in both chambers and the governor's office, Republican leaders confirmed their expected pursuit of numerous conservative priorities. Those include further tax cuts and reform and possible expanded gun access but are topped with a plans to allow parents to take public education dollars with their children to private schools if they choose.
"They elect us to keep the promises we make on the campaign trail," Whitver said. "We’re successful because we keep those promises. That starts with finally putting our parents in charge of their children’s education."
A school choice plan was considered between chambers through much of last year's session — passing the Senate with Gov. Kim Reynold's blessing, then failing to gain the needed support from rural Republicans in the House. But House leaders said those intraparty debates will not stop progress this year.
House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley, said Iowans should expect historic action this session.
"Sometimes there are disagreements. There are going to be nuances on policy," he said. "But we are going to do things that make people around the country say, ‘How did they get that done?’ Buckle up, because this stuff’s getting real."
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said policy debates among Republicans related to school choice have been positive.
"Democracy doesn't mean we all get along 100% of the time and vote the same all the time," she said. "We're not a rubber stamp."
Lundgren said that while leaders already are talking about the school choice reforms, she did not think there was consensus on exact language.
"I'm sure that there are bills out there and that individuals will draft bills, but that's just the start of the conversation," she said.
Lundgren said she was ready to start on legislation to make Iowa more energy independent and reform the state's credit union regulations as chair of the House Commerce Committee.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said that while Republicans have expanded their majorities and felt emboldened, Iowans have told her the state's trajectory has not benefitted them.
"Over the past seven years, solutions to make Iowans thrive have not been realized," she said. "I ask voters the same things. Are your children's classroom sizes smaller? Do your teachers have what they need? Is housing affordable? Do you have the ability to afford insulin? Often, the answer is no."
