Iowa Legislature
State Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Dubuque, takes a photo in the Iowa House during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

The leaders of Iowa's Republican majority in the state Legislature said this morning they have been given a "mandate" by voters to push even further toward their conservative vision for the state.

The ballroom at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown, where the Republican Party of Iowa holds its Legislative Breakfast each year, needed more tables today than a year ago, as Republicans gained four seats in the Iowa House of Representatives, two seats in the state Senate and two statewide offices in 2022. The breakfast was held ahead of today's opening of the 2023 legislative session.

