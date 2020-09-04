One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Anne L. Borg, 73, of Bellevue, Iowa, complained of injuries but was not taken by ambulance for medical treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rockdale Road and Twin Valley Drive. Police reported that Daniel D. Melton, 78, of Bellevue, was driving north on Twin Valley Drive when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. He started to pull out, but then stopped to yield to oncoming traffic, and his vehicle was rear- ended by one driven by Susan M. Petersen, 60, of Spragueville, Iowa.
Borg was a passenger in Melton’s vehicle.
Petersen was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.