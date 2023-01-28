Bills being promoted by eastern Iowa lawmakers in the Legislature seek to regulate behaviors that lead to deadly crashes, such as those that have happened in their own districts.
One bill aims to stop teen drivers from driving at dangerously high speeds and is being filed in response to a Dubuque crash that killed three teenagers last year. Other bills would expand bans on using electronic devices without hands-free modes while driving.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she has worked with representatives of the insurance industry while drafting a bill aimed to reduce teen driving speeds.
“Once you put a teenager on your insurance policy, your rates go up because they are inexperienced drivers,” she said. “Unfortunately, there is still a higher crash rate among younger drivers. We just can’t afford to lose any more young lives, young talent in this state, not when it’s to something so avoidable, so preventable.”
Jochum’s solution, in a bill which she just finished drafting last week, would incentivize auto insurance providers to not charge the higher premiums for teen drivers if the policyholders install a speed governor in the teen’s insured vehicle. The state would cover the discount.
“All it is is a matter of a putting a chip in the engine,” she said. “It would cost a couple hundred bucks to change that chip. If the car would hit 85 miles per hour, the fuel stops going into the engine and the car slows down.”
Jochum was inspired to work on the bill by the Northwest Arterial crash in July 2022 that killed William L. Wodrich IV, 18; Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17; and Chloe M. Lucas, 17. Authorities attributed the crash to excessive speed.
Lisa Elskamp, Kennedy’s mother, said she was thrilled that state lawmakers might consider a measure to reduce the rate of teen drivers excessively speeding.
“Obviously, this crash was strictly due to speed,” she said. “I am just excited that it’s coming. Even if it doesn’t end up with a law this time, anything is better than nothing.”
Elskamp said she also wants to see increased punishments for young drivers who get multiple speeding tickets to prevent future deaths. She said she plans to increase her pressure on the Legislature to act, even hoping to transport the wrecked vehicle from the crash that killed her daughter to the Capitol steps.
“Since the girls’ wreck, there have been multiple accidents among teens due to high speeds,” she said. “It was the No. 1 cause of death of teens in Iowa. So, we are on board to tell our story anywhere and everywhere.”
Jochum also filed a bill to expand bans on drivers using electronic devices not in a voice-activated, hands-free mode.
She was not the only one. Three area Republican lawmakers — Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville; Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire; and Michael Klimesh, of Spillville — also co-sponsored a nearly identical bill, which advanced out of the Senate Transportation Committee this week.
Koelker said her support came at the request of law enforcement agencies in her district.
“The need for more safety measures on the highway is increasing with all of the advancements in technology we see, all the increased distractions,” she said. “When we talk to law enforcement, they are waiting for us to tackle this topic, so it gives them some direction. They’re trying to enforce safe public roads. So, this is a tool in their toolbox.”
Current law prohibits the use of handheld devices “to write, send or view electronic messages” while driving. The bill expands that to ban use of handheld devices at all while driving.
The bill only would allow the use of an electronic device if the vehicle is at a complete stop off traveled portions of the road or as far from a road’s center as possible. People still could use devices with a hands-free mode engaged.
It does provide exceptions for public transit, utility services, stopped rideshare drivers and other necessary instances.
The bill would increase a violation of the electronic device ban to a moving violation, which then could be considered for license suspensions or establishing habitual offender status.
If a violation caused an injury, the bill would allow an additional $500 fine or an up-to-90-day license suspension. If the violation caused a death, the bill would allow an additional $1,000 fine or an up-to-180-day license suspension.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh noted in a statement that Jochum’s bill seeking to reduce teen driving speeds would offer an incentive for parents to make sure their children are operating vehicles safely.
“We are in favor of any tools, resources or programs that help parents monitor their children’s manner of driving or help ensure that their children are operating vehicles safely,” he wrote.
Welsh wrote that the bills related to using electronic devices while driving would help clear up language in current law, which has been hard to enforce in the past “for reasons related to the language involved in code as well as the classifications of these offenses.”
