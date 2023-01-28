Bills being promoted by eastern Iowa lawmakers in the Legislature seek to regulate behaviors that lead to deadly crashes, such as those that have happened in their own districts.

One bill aims to stop teen drivers from driving at dangerously high speeds and is being filed in response to a Dubuque crash that killed three teenagers last year. Other bills would expand bans on using electronic devices without hands-free modes while driving.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.