The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kimberly A. Lamar, 41, of DeWitt, Iowa, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and a probation violation. Court documents state that Lamar failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 7.
- Jennifer L. Moore, 30, of Manchester, Iowa, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in Epworth, Iowa, on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
- Larry L. Powell, 31, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Powell assaulted Dashanae J. Richardson, 21, of the same address, in the presence of her three children on Sept. 16.
- Meyaka S. Schumake, 36, of 2402 Queen St., was arrested at about 6:55 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Schumake assaulted Tierra N. Fair, 38, of 575 Almond St., on Oct. 5 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
- Jennifer L. Ernzen, 45, of 1049 W. Locust St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $665 worth of items between 5 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence.