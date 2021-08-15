When Lana Santamaria, 76, dons certain knitted shawls and ponchos, she knows exactly whose wool she is wearing — Remi’s.
“He was raised with llamas,” Santamaria said of Remi, a now-deceased, 200-pound, crossbred ram. “When he was 10 or 12, he had never seen a sheep. He literally thought he was a llama. I would take the llamas for walks in the woods, and he would come along.”
Santamaria has raised flocks of llamas and sheep for many years at her home on Military Road outside of Dubuque, shearing the animals herself and eventually turning their fluffy wool coats into knitted creations.
Though Santamaria has been known to frequent a yarn store from time to time, most of her knitting projects start as spinning projects. Spinning is the process of twisting fibers, such as wool or cotton, into usable yarn.
Santamaria is just one of many for whom textile and fiber arts are a passion. Santamaria got her beloved Remi from another local spinner and knitter, Maureen Freiburger.
“Both of us are knitters at heart,” Santamaria said. “We spin because we love spinning, but we also spin to knit.”
The image of Santamaria and Freiburger handling their flocks and fleeces calls back to an earlier era. That Santamaria also rides a horse and carriage only adds to the picture.
Though spinning isn’t common in modern times, knitting and other fiber and textile arts have remained popular, with new enthusiasts learning from older generations and finding inspiration online.
In recent years, social media sites such as Pinterest and even TikTok, a video-sharing website popular among teens and young adults, have become forums for a wide variety of enthusiasts.
Knitters even have their own social website, ravelry.com, for sharing patterns and projects. Santamaria has made knitting friends from all over the world, from Norway to Japan, on ravelry.com.
“Many, many people are interested in knitting — men and women,” Santamaria said. “It’s not just for grandmothers anymore. It’s a new age for knitting.”
THE LOCAL SCENE
Owner Sara McDonald, of Yarn Soup in Dubuque, compares the popularity of knitting and crocheting to an ebb and flow. Though knitting and crocheting are similar, knitters use two needles to make loops, while crocheters use hooks to make stitches that more resemble knots.
McDonald said that among young fiber enthusiasts, crocheting seems to be popular.
Kathy Regan, the owner of Cotton Cabin Quilt Shop in Dubuque, said that though the stereotypical image of a quilter is a retired woman, she has seen an increased interest in quilting from younger generations.
“Just recently, probably in the last five years, we’re starting to see a trend of younger sewers,” Regan said, describing quilters in their 20s and 30s.
She said that with inspiration on social media and free resources online, it is easy for new people to take up the craft. Regan inspired her daughter-in-law Shannon Regan to take up quilting at a quilting retreat.
At Cotton Cabin’s sewing retreats, attendees set up their sewing machines and work into the night. Shannon views the retreats as an opportunity to get away from the busyness of life.
“It’s a bit like an adult slumber party almost,” she said.
Though it’s difficult to tell exactly how many people are practicing traditional handcrafts, it is clear that there are many enthusiasts, primarily women, in the Dubuque area.
Across the community, crafters meet regularly in guilds, knitting and sewing circles and social gatherings.
COMING TOGETHER
One rainy evening in July, a dozen women arrived at Yasyn Lee’s Dubuque home with needles and balls of yarn in hand. Among them was Freiburger, who wasn’t the only spinner-knitter in attendance.
Tara Dunn took up spinning as a pandemic hobby, though she doesn’t have sheep of her own like Freiburger and Santamaria. Dunn began knitting as a child and started quilting in 2017.
Dunn used the internet to get into her hobbies and find resources, including online fiber festivals and Zoom classes hosted remotely by groups in other states.
At Lee’s home, Dunn showed the group a sweater that she knit for her daughter. Other attendees passed around hand-stitched quilts and knit dishcloths. Suzanne Muir, of Durango, Iowa, showed the group rug hooking, a craft done by pulling loops of yarn through woven backing to make rugs, wall hangings and chair pads.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the July gathering was the first time the knitters had gotten together in months, though many spent their time at home perfecting their crafts.
The women worked as they talked, cranking out rows of stitches as they discussed their crafts and their lives.
“It’s time to get together and knit and talk about what you’re doing with other people who understand and get just as excited,” Lee said.
The day after Lee’s gathering, attendee Jean Cheever and Muir found themselves at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens to meet with two separate groups of crafters.
Cheever, who is also a regular at a knitting circle/book club, met with knitters supporting the gift shop at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Muir came to see the Heritage Rug Hooking Group.
Muir said rug hooking is like painting with wool. Some of Muir’s pieces have abstract waves of color. Others in the groups follow patterns or make their own, transferring photos and paintings into rugs.
Unlike knitting and quilting, rug hooking doesn’t have a long history in Dubuque.
Rug hooking was popularized in New England and eastern Canada in the mid-19th century. As far as the Heritage Rug Hooking Group knows, the craft wasn’t commonly practiced here until a few decades ago.
Even so, before the pandemic, several rug-hooking teaching workshops that brought in attendees from all over the country were hosted in Dubuque.
Lori Rokusek joined a group of seven Galena, Ill., and Dubuque rug hookers in 2000. A friend invited Rokusek when she expressed interest in the craft. At the meeting, a woman handed Rokusek a slip of burlap and some wool.
She’s been hooked on hooking since.
“Over the years, we’ve met at a boatload of places: restaurants, houses, churches, Happy Joe’s in Galena,” Rokusek said.
For the past three or four years, the meeting place has been the arboretum. Many of the founding members have died, but about a dozen rug hookers and quilters still meet twice a month. During the pandemic, they hooked outside.
“You really do find you care a huge amount about each other,” Rokusek. “... I don’t want to say it’s a sisterhood, but it is like that.”
PASSING ON THE CRAFT
Emma Decker, 19, of Sherrill, Iowa, is a quilter.
She was in fourth grade when she received her first sewing machine for Christmas and learned to quilt at her grandmother’s side.
“I keep my sewing machine at my grandma’s house,” Decker said. “She’s always teaching me tips and tricks. It’s a really good time for bonding.”
Over the years, Decker has made several quilts, occasionally entering them in 4-H competitions. Most recently, she made a quilt for her other grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary.
Decker doesn’t know many quilters that are her age.
“I do think people would be more interested if they tried it,” Decker said. “The feeling of being able to make something for someone else that has such meaning behind it. ... People see it as something they can just go buy instead of making themselves. But it’s really neat to know that I made something so amazing.”
Many learn, as Decker did, from family.
Balltown, Iowa, quilter Helen Schmitt has inspired generations.
“She’s what I would call a master quilter,” said her granddaughter Rachel Schmitt.
Helen Schmitt took up quilting decades ago.
“I just decided to buy a pattern and make a quilt,” she said. “By the time I got done, I was hooked. I was addicted.”
She has shared her love for quilting with her daughter, daughters-in-law and granddaughters.
“My mother-in-law taught me how to sew,” said Rachel’s mother, Valorie Schmitt, describing how Helen invited her to a quilting retreat. “I watched all the ladies, and I was interested, but I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. I’ll never be able to do that.’”
Twenty years later, Valorie has realized that she definitely can quilt.
“She loved what I did, and she asked me if I would help her,” Helen said. “Now, she’s more addicted than I am. She does beautiful work.”
The family meets at a cabin at Lake Delhi for sewing weekends a couple of times per year.
“It’s kind of a family affair,” Rachel said. “It’s been a special thing that we have.”
Everyone has slightly different tastes. Lately, Rachel has been interested in modern quilt patterns, like the puff quilt.
When Helen saw her granddaughter working on a puff quilt, she decided to try making her own in the same style.
“We made our quilts at the same time,” Rachel said. “It was fun to sew with her.”
All of the Schmitts tend to make quilts for others. They have commemorated many weddings and births.
“My mom’s a quilter, so she actually doesn’t receive a lot of quilts from other people,” Rachel said.
So, when she saw her mother was fond of one of the quilts Rachel was working on, she decided to surprise her mother by giving her the finished quilt. Rachel remembers the tears in her mother’s eyes when she received it.
Both Valorie and Helen socialize often with quilters. Helen meets frequently with a group of Dubuque County quilters who call themselves the Sew-Flakes. Rachel doesn’t quilt with others outside of the family but says she would like to.
“If I was never exposed to it, I guess I’m not sure I’d have ever picked it up,” Rachel said. “I just grew up with it. I love it, and I’d love to share it with others.”
HOBBY, SKILL AND ART
McDonald, the owner of Yarn Soup, believes handcrafts are more than just hobbies.
“I do see it as an art form, ultimately,” she said. “For most people, it starts as a hobby or a casual pastime, but if you do get captured by knitting, crocheting or fiber arts ... there’s satisfaction you can attain from achieving something with your hands that at first seems difficult.”
Most who come into Yarn Soup are in their 30s, 40s or 50s, McDonald said, though she gets visitors in high school and up into their 90s as well.
McDonald learned to knit after seeing a pattern for a knitted vest in a magazine. Her mom helped her learn, but McDonald didn’t become a serious, frequent knitter until adulthood.
“I was looking for an outlet for stress relief and creative pursuit,” she recalled. “Knitting worked the neural connections that I’d otherwise be using for stress and worry.”
Almost 20 years after learning, McDonald returned to the practice.
“There is a season for it in your life,” she said.
Santamaria long viewed spinning as her passion. But now knitting has become a larger part of her life.
“I used to describe myself as a spinner who knitted, but now at this point in my life, I think I love both equally,” she said.
The ram, Remi, was a favorite of hers for 14 years, but he was too big for Santamaria to handle shearing on her own. Since he died, Santamaria has focused on Shetland sheep, a smaller breed.
At one point, Santamaria had a 30-sheep flock. Today, she only has three: Zinnia, Zoe and Millie. But the “loom room” in her house is still full of fleeces.
She even found some of Remi’s brown wool in a forgotten bin recently.
“I opened it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God! A treasure! One more of his fleeces,’” Santamaria said.
From beginning to end, a lot of work goes into her wool creations. She spends several hours a week spinning and a couple of hours a day knitting.
After shearing their animals, Santamaria and Freiburger wash the wool gently in hot water. Carding, or combing, the wool helps untangle the strands of hair and helps ensure smoother spinning later on.
Sometimes, Santamaria uses old-fashioned hand-carders, wooden paddles that are used to brush the wool. Other times, she opts for the hand-cranked drum carder, a tool invented during the Industrial Revolution.
Next, she gets to the spinning. Like with carding, she uses a variety of methods.
On walks with her llamas in the woods, Santamaria sometimes brought along a drop spindle, a dangling wooden tool that literally spins, twisting the fibers into yarn. Other times, she would sit in front of a foot-powered spinning wheel.
After dyeing her yarn, Santamaria begins envisioning what she could make, designing ponchos and shawls.
“I wear all my stuff,” she said.
Though she does give some gifts, there are some items she would never give away. She was there every step of the process, from caring for the sheep to finishing off the final stitches.
McDonald, too, believes in the value of handmade goods.
“These handcrafted things are more than handmade,” she said. “They are made with a lot of skill and time and learned knowledge and love.”