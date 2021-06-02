The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Eric Q. Pledger, 30, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 215, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Pledger assaulted Kylee A. Kaminski, 30, of the same address.
- Colton J. Puccio, 23, of 2163 Sunnyview Drive, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Monday in the area of Clarke Drive and Harold Street on charges of third-degree attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.