A recount of ballots cast in the race to represent a portion of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives found the incumbent still won by nearly 100 votes, though by one fewer vote than initially reported.
Following the recount, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, had 6,164 votes, compared to 6,070 for Republican challenger Jennifer Smith in the race for House District 72.
The district includes most of the western and northern areas of the city of Dubuque and north to the Dubuque County line.
The recount was conducted at Smith's request after unofficial results from Election Day showed Isenhart ahead by fewer than 100 votes to retain his seat for an eighth term. Each candidate appointed a representative to a special recount board, and those two representatives chose a third member.
The recount board repeated counts in all 10 of District 72's precincts, plus the 4,745 absentee ballots cast in the race. Some precincts were counted by hand and others by machine. The absentee ballots were counted by hand.
In the end, three more votes were found for Isenhart and four more votes were found for Smith.
County Elections Commissioner Jenny Hillary said the seven votes found by the recount were not counted initially due to voters not following ballot directions.
"The team talked about one ballot that was marked very lightly, which they believed was therefore uncounted," she said. "Then, there are also always X marks or checkmarks that don't make it to the center of the oval. There can be circles (around a candidate's name), which machines won't count but where the recount board can tell (the voter's) intent."
Hillary said the recount found no problem with the machines used to count the ballots originally.
"The machines did exactly what they were supposed to do based on the rules on the ballot," she said. "They were even good enough to count some X marks that did hit the middle of the oval."
Isenhart did not immediately respond to request for comment today but posted on social media about the outcome.
"After four days of a grueling and mind-numbing recount, it again can be reliably and safely stated that I won re-election on Nov. 8," he posted. "The system works. It always has."
Smith also did not immediately respond to a request for comment today. She told the Telegraph Herald last week that she requested the recount as a matter of transparency and to check for human error.
The Dubuque County supervisors are scheduled to officially canvass the recount results on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
(3) comments
Really Chuck? Grueling and mind-numbing. Was it physically or mentally exhausting for you?
yay?
CHUCK I am stund you survived. OMG we will pray for your sorry behind. Hope you survive. God I hope Jenny quits running for anything. 2 or 3 time LOOSER
