A recount of ballots cast in the race to represent a portion of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives found the incumbent still won by nearly 100 votes, though by one fewer vote than initially reported. 

Following the recount, Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, had 6,164 votes, compared to 6,070 for Republican challenger Jennifer Smith in the race for House District 72.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

My Thoughts

Really Chuck? Grueling and mind-numbing. Was it physically or mentally exhausting for you?

Report Add Reply
Lou Stuhle

yay?

Report Add Reply
MD951

CHUCK I am stund you survived. OMG we will pray for your sorry behind. Hope you survive. God I hope Jenny quits running for anything. 2 or 3 time LOOSER

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.