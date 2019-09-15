Police said a woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Doris M. Jansen, 76, of Cuba City, Wis., was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of knee and ankle pain, according to Dubuque police.
Police said a vehicle driven by Austin A. Feyen, 21, of Fond du Lac, Wis., was in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street and stopped for a red light that had just turned green at Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road.
Jansen was traveling in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street and struck Feyen’s vehicle at full speed.
Jansen’s vehicle then rolled through the intersection and down a hill where it struck a phone box.
Jansen said she was cut off by a semi-tractor trailer and distracted prior to the crash.
Jansen was cited with failure to maintain control.