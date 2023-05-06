Area farmers report favorable planting conditions for a growing season that they hope will result in a plentiful harvest.
Local farmers and farming officials reported seeing more people over the past week begin work in their fields as temperatures have warmed and stabilized.
“Most of us had to wait for the cold-weather spell to go by, but we’re still in good shape for a good crop this year,” said Wayne Kramer, president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau.
Recommended for you
The latest crop report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday states that 29% of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted and that 16% of the state’s soybean crop has been planted. The planting of corn and soybeans both are 11 days ahead of last year, though corn is one day behind the five-year average and soybeans are one day ahead of the average.
Wisconsin’s crop report for Monday showed corn planting was 2% complete in the state, two days ahead of last year but eight days behind the five-year average. Soybean planting was 3% complete, on pace with last year but two days behind the average.
Illinois’ most recent crop report showed 40% of corn was planted and 39% of soybeans were planted.
Kramer said many farmers were waiting for the dirt to warm up to 50 degrees, as temperatures at night frequently dipped into conditions that were too cold.
“Some people are done. I know some people are just getting started,” he said Thursday. “We’ve got beans in, and we’re getting corn in now. … Everybody is just getting a good start on it now because the weather actually turned out nice. In the next couple of days, there will be a lot of corn and beans in the ground.”
Annette Eggers, manager of Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Farm Bureau, also said cooler temperatures affected farmers starting to plant.
“Planting season in this area is finally at a good pace,” she said. “It started out a little bit slowly, but the weather really has gotten a lot better. Early this week, things really hit their stride.”
She added that, despite the temperature, the start of this year’s planting season is on pace with the average for each year.
“I think the conditions are really good,” she said. “We had some rain earlier in the spring, which gets our moisture levels good when starting out. We just hope for those timely rains going through the rest of the year.”
Dubuque County farmer Craig Recker called conditions “optimal” for planting, noting that many didn’t start planting until May 9 last year.
“It seems like everybody got going Monday, Tuesday of this week,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll have a lot of guys finished up next week already. For the soil conditions, there’s not an abundance of moisture, yet there’s ample moisture. We’re planting in dry conditions, planting in the dust, and that’s good. This time of year, a lot of rain is a bad thing.”
Kramer also said the drier soil conditions pointed to success in the year ahead.
“The old saying is, ‘Plant in the dust, and your bins will bust,’” he said. “That’s what all the old-timers said. It’s excellent conditions to plant corn and beans.”
Looking ahead, Kramer said farmers will be keeping an eye out on corn and soybean prices, as they have fallen in recent weeks. The USDA also has reported that prices on the crops are expected to fall from recent peaks.
“Interest rates are creeping up on everybody,” Kramer added. “That’s going to be hard on all farmers. Nobody really knows for sure what will happen. We just plant the dirt and hope that the bins will bust. That’s all we can do.”
Recker also noted that farmers will be looking out for variables in pricing and weather.
“You’ve always got to keep a positive attitude,” he said. “A lot of uncontrollable events could come up this summer. But if the weather cooperates with us, it’s setting up to be a pretty good crop here, like last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.