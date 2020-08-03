A Dubuque teenager has been arrested after police said he led authorities on a chase while on a moped in May.
Spencer J. Vondran, 19, of 11042 Whitetop Road, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Hillcrest Road on a warrant charging eluding and was cited with driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway and failure to obey a stop or yield sign.
Court documents state that Vondran led officers on a pursuit at about 10:50 p.m. May 2 after he was seen apparently racing a vehicle with his moped.
Vondran led authorities along Booth Street, Forest Lane and Glen Oak Street before abandoning the moped in an alley between West Fifth Street and Forest Lane. Vondran fled the scene on foot.
Investigators reviewing city traffic camera footage identified Vondran as the driver of the moped.
A warrant was issued for Vondran’s arrest on June 19.