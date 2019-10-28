A Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer reported mixed results in the first quarter of a new fiscal year.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. today reported net sales of $100.3 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, a decrease of 11.6% compared to the same, three-month stretch the previous year.
The company, however, reported net income of $9.6 million, up significantly from earnings of $1.3 million during last year's opening quarter.
But this year's net earnings included an $18.9 million pre-tax gain on the sale of Flexsteel's Riverside, Calif., facility.
Flexsteel is back in the black following a tumultuous stretch marked by hefty financial losses.
In the previous fiscal year, the company reported losses of $32.6 million. This included a fourth-quarter loss of $19.9 million.
The previous fiscal year also was marked by changes in leadership.
Jerry Dittmer took over as Flexsteel’s president and CEO in early 2019, filling a vacancy created when Karel Czanderna suddenly retired from her position as Flexsteel’s president, CEO and director in September 2018.
Flexsteel will host a conference call Tuesday to discuss its financial figures. Visit TelegraphHerald.com for updates following that call.