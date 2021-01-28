A member of Dubuque’s Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary had a reason to root for the New York Giants 20 years ago in Super Bowl XXXV.
Sister Kathleen Gilbert had served as an academic advisor for three of New York’s players while serving on the staff at University of Notre Dame.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Gilbert’s football association in its Jan. 29, 2001, edition.
SUPER MEMORIES: DURING 14 YEARS
AT NOTRE DAME, SISTER GOT TO KNOW DOZENS OF CURRENT NFL PLAYERS
Sister Kathleen Gilbert doesn’t envy Jerry Maguire.
For three semesters, the nun who now works at Clarke College was an agent for NFL star Rocket Ismail.
“It was a terrible job,” Gilbert said.
She became close to Ismail, a former All-American and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, during her 14 years as an academic adviser to student-athletes at Notre Dame.
Ismail went pro after his junior year. He promised his mother, Gilbert and coach Lou Holtz that he would finish his degree.
While playing professionally, Ismail came back to college for three spring semesters to earn his diploma. Gilbert helped as much as she could and even acted as his agent, taking calls from publicists and journalists.
“He’s very bashful. He’s a great person to interview, but he’s kind of shy,” she said.
Even though Gilbert and Ismail have left Notre Dame, they remain friends. They talk on the phone and write. He has flown her to games.
Gilbert retired from Notre Dame in 1999 and recently was lured back to work by Clarke College, where she serves as an academic adviser.
Far away from her athlete friends, she watches them on television.
At the beginning of this season, Gilbert went through the USA Today’s NFL roster and circled the names of students she had worked with. When she was done, there were 36 circles.
“Some I knew better than others,” she said. “It’s just part of life that you get closer to some people than others.”
Sunday’s Super Bowl featured three players she worked with — Mike Rosenthal, Dusty Zeigler and Luke Petitgout, all of the New York Giants. And two other players that she knows, Ismail’s brother, Qadry, and Jonathon Ogden, also were on the field, for Baltimore.
Super Bowl Sunday found her watching the game in a Notre Dame sweatshirt.
She was pulling for the Giants “only because I have three people I worked with on the team.”
“I hope the whole game will be a good game because so many people are looking forward to it,” she said, as Baltimore held the lead in the first quarter. The Ravens eventually ran away with the game, winning 34-7.
Gilbert looks back fondly on her years at Notre Dame.
“I consider myself very lucky to finish my very active years at Notre Dame.”