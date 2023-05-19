DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An agreement for a $12 million grant approved by Dyersville City Council members this week has the permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams one step closer to completion.

Council members approved, 4-0, the agreement between the Enhance Iowa Board and the City of Dyersville for the Sports Tourism Infrastructure grant. The approval was the city’s next step in the process after the Enhance Iowa Board awarded the grant for the project in April.

