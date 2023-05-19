DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An agreement for a $12 million grant approved by Dyersville City Council members this week has the permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams one step closer to completion.
Council members approved, 4-0, the agreement between the Enhance Iowa Board and the City of Dyersville for the Sports Tourism Infrastructure grant. The approval was the city’s next step in the process after the Enhance Iowa Board awarded the grant for the project in April.
Council members Tom Westhoff, Mike English, Jim Gibbs and Mike Oberbroeckling approved the agreement. Council member Jenni Ostwinkle Silva was absent.
“We are pleased this has been awarded to our community for such an exciting project in our area,” City Administrator Mick Michel told the council. “With this approval, we will continuously start moving forward with getting the project built.”
Michel said the next step is for the This is Iowa Ballpark and the city to continue with the project design.
“We need to get the design laid out and try to figure out what the final engineering costs will be and if there is any gap financing that needs to be done,” Michel said. “This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. is working toward that direction. Until all the financing is in place — what that final engineering dollar would be — this is just a placeholder right now because we have to show all these types of elements for not only the Enhance Iowa grant but also the Destination Iowa grant so that we can get those funds released. This is the direction we are working toward, and we are getting closer every day.”
The Enhance Iowa Board, which usually sets three months as the deadline for recipients to show they have financing in place — has extended Dyersville’s timeline to six months.
“Because of the complexity of this project, they award it for six months,” Michel said. “If we can’t show we have the financing within that time, we would have to go back to the board and show why we can’t make that six-month deadline. We have until November to get the financing in place and work toward that. I think, as of right now, we can achieve that goal. If we can’t, we’ll have to have some discussions with the Enhance Iowa Board.”
The new stadium will have 3,000 permanent seats, with the availability to add an additional 5,000 seats for MLB games and other major events. The stadium will allow for national broadcasting of events, food, beverage and restroom facilities, a private commissioner’s office, corporate suites and locker rooms.
At a projected cost of $52 million, officials already have $32 million in place.
The City of Dyersville previously was awarded a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant toward the project, as well. The grant program uses federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to support projects aimed at attracting people to the state.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors also previously pledged $5 million toward the stadium, and the City of Dyersville and City of Dubuque each granted $1 million for the project.
