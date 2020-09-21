Lights in memory of lost loved ones are available for purchase for this year’s Hillcrest Family Services Reflections in the Park display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Hillcrest.
The lights cost $150 each.
Refections in the Park drew more than 14,000 cars and an estimated 54,000 visitors in 2019, according to a press release.
The display opens for vehicle traffic on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will run through Jan. 3.
Contact Darlene Bolsinger at darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest-fs.org or by calling 563-599-4086 for more information about the “Memory Lane” memorial lights.
Submissions are due by Friday, Oct. 16.