Earlier this year, Emma Dean’s aunt purchased a subscription to national kids’ magazine The Week Junior for 12-year-old Emma and her younger sister. The siblings enjoyed reading about current events in the weekly publication.
On a recent week, the magazine’s arrival at the Dean home was especially exciting, as Emma saw her face on its cover and her words printed in its pages.
The seventh-grader at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School was one of 12 students from across the nation chosen for the magazine’s Junior Council. She and her peers learned from The Week Junior’s editors and guest speakers and contributed to the magazine.
“I was amazed and proud of myself, because it was something that I was passionate about,” Emma said of being selected. “It was a really cool experience to meet people from around the country and learn from them.”
This fall’s group of students, ages 8 to 14, comprised the second Junior Council hosted by the magazine, which published its first issue in March 2020. The program teaches students the basics of journalism, including researching, interviewing and writing skills.
“We know from our readers that they are aware of exactly what’s going on in the world, and they know there’s a lot they want to change,” said Bari Nan Rothchild, special projects editor of The Week Junior. “We want to help empower them to speak out to make those changes.”
Emma and the other 11 council members were chosen from more than 600 applicants. During virtual meetings, they met the magazine’s editorial staff and interviewed public figures such as Washington Post reporter Eli Saslow, chef Duff Goldman and a legislative aide for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.
The culminating project for Junior Council members was a short article published in the magazine.
Rothchild said The Week Junior’s editors selected food insecurity as the broad topic for all the students’ articles, based on thoughts shared in their applications. The young journalists then worked with the magazine’s staff to brainstorm subjects for their individual stories.
For her article, Emma researched ways to eat healthy on a budget and interviewed a Hy-Vee dietitian.
“Emma did a really wonderful job asking good, thorough, thoughtful questions and then putting it into a story,” Rothchild said.
Emma was soon looking at her own writing in print as part of the Junior Council’s two-page spread in the Dec. 17 edition of The Week Junior.
“It was really cool just to see all the work that I had put in and to see it come true,” she said.
Emma hopes to pursue a career involving writing and research and has considered being a teacher, lawyer or journalist. She feels the skills she learned on the Junior Council would be helpful in any of those fields.
“I learned how much work and how many people go into writing a magazine, how it is set up and how to find information to write stories,” she said.