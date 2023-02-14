An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee on Monday advanced a bill that would ban educating students about gender identity or sexual orientation through third grade at school.
The bill is co-sponsored locally by Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt; and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga. It would ban lessons and materials explaining gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade in school districts and charter schools. It is similar to a Florida law signed last year banning public schools from instructing students on those topics in early grade levels.
Monday’s meeting of a subcommittee of the House Education Committee featured passionate pleas both from people who supported the bill and those who opposed it. Some proponents proposed the bill be broadened to cover education up to the point of graduating high school.
Bradley said after the subcommittee meeting that he was pleased with the bill’s progress and supportive of its expansion.
“I would be for that — expanding it past third grade, even to (grade) 12,” he said. “In fact, all the emails I’m receiving ask for that. I haven’t gotten one that said not to, which surprised me. Usually, I get some on both sides.”
Bradley disputed opponents’ concerns that the bill would contribute to bullying and discrimination of LGBTQ+ youth.
“In my mind, I don’t see this as being against LGBTQ+ people,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, attended the meeting, though she was not on the subcommittee. Having spoken to administrators at the Dubuque Community School District, she said the bill targeted a mythical problem and that it would make the state “unwelcoming” for LGBTQ+ children and parents.
“As I understand it, those topics do not come up in a K-3 setting but for when discussion turns to families and a child says their parents are gay, if that is the case,” she said. “Explicit teaching of this does not occur. So, this bill that’s a solution without a problem will only result in the further stigmatizing and isolation of our LGBTQ+ kids and families.”
The bill split attendees of Monday’s meeting by more than political party. Two teachers spoke on opposite sides of the issue, as did two pediatric mental health providers and two people basing their positions on religious beliefs.
A representative of socially conservative advocacy group The Family Leader said the teaching of gender identity was “incompatible with Biblical worldviews” and so discriminated against parents with those views. A United Church of Christ pastor said there are figures of a range of genders and who were transgender in the Bible.
Subcommittee Chair Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, and Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, ultimately voted to advance the bill out of subcommittee. Iowa Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman, D-Mason City, voted against advancing the bill.
