An Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee on Monday advanced a bill that would ban educating students about gender identity or sexual orientation through third grade at school.

The bill is co-sponsored locally by Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt; and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga. It would ban lessons and materials explaining gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade in school districts and charter schools. It is similar to a Florida law signed last year banning public schools from instructing students on those topics in early grade levels.

