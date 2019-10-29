Heartland Financial USA saw a modest uptick in net income during its recently completed third quarter, continuing a strong year for the Dubuque-based financial institution.
The company on Monday reported net income of $34.6 million during the quarter that concluded on Sept. 30. That is up by about $900,000 compared to the same, three-month stretch in the previous year.
Through the year’s first three quarters, Heartland recorded net income of $111.3 million, a 31% increase compared with the same period the previous year.
The uptick in net income wasn’t the only encouraging metric for company leaders.
In a conference call, President and CEO Bruce Lee noted that Heartland achieved organic loan growth of $118.6 million during the third quarter.
“We’re pleased to have surpassed the $100 million in organic loan growth that we forecast for the quarter,” he said. “That growth came from a healthy mix of expanding existing relationships and winning business from competitors.”
Heartland’s assets continued to rise steadily, reaching $12.57 billion as of Sept. 30. That is $1.23 billion higher than one year earlier.
The company set the stage for further growth during the third quarter.
On Aug. 13, Heartland officials announced the acquisition of Rockford (Ill.) Bank and Trust Co. That bank has total assets of about $520 million.
Executive Operating Chairman Lynn Fuller said Monday he expects that deal to close before the end of November.
Echoing statements in recent conference calls, he strongly suggested that Heartland has more growth in its future.
“We continue to have a strong pipeline for mergers and acquisitions,” he said. “Heartland’s financial performance and banking model are very attractive to community banks looking for a strong partner.”
Dubuque Bank and Trust was among multiple subsidiary banks that observed organic growth in the third quarter.
DB&T boasted total assets of $1.55 billion at the quarter’s end, up from $1.52 billion at the same point last year. Third-quarter net income at DB&T was $5.4 million, compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Despite a significant uptick in its assets, Heartland’s workforce decreased in the most recent quarter.
The company had the equivalent of 1,962 full-time employees at the end of the third quarter. That is 78 fewer than it employed at the end of the second quarter and 162 fewer than one year earlier.
Lee said the decline was due to the realization of new operational efficiencies within the company.