Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Fraud Watch Tour will take place across the state of Iowa this month, including a stop in Dubuque next week.
AARP Iowa, along with state and local experts, are hosting a series of free events throughout September to help people learn how to recognize and avoid scams, according to the AARP Iowa website.
The Fraud Watch Tour will take place in 12 Iowa communities this month, and the first event will be held in Dubuque.
That event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road. A light meal will be provided.
Those interested in attending the event must register online by noon Monday, Sept. 5, at https://bit.ly/3CW3r4M.
