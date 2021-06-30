A pair of local communities today landed $100,000 grants for downtown revitalization projects.
Monticello's award will be used for a project in connection with the Compadres building, while McGregor's award will go toward the Masonic Block rehabilitation, according to a press release.
The two grants were among 26 awards announced today by the Iowa Economic Development Authority through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation program.
"Each community was awarded a $100,000 grant to help redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings as a way to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community," the release states.
The Masonic Block project in McGregor has an estimated cost of $2.6 million, the release states.
As of late last year, a developer's plan called for the renovation of the 15,000-square-foot structure, including retail space on the first floor, with apartments and condos on the second and third levels.
Meanwhile, the Compadres project in Monticello has an estimated cost of $350,000. According to the Monticello Express, the former Compadres building on East First Street has fallen into significant disrepair.