5 local individuals recognized by Red Cross for lifesaving efforts

Recipients of the Everyday Heroes award from American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa were, front from left, Henry Kaldenberg and Pat Hentges; and back from left, Dr. Jared Freiburger, Dave Riniker, Brandon Gudenkauf and Mark Lorenzen.
Five local residents were among the six people recently recognized as Everyday Heroes by American Red Cross of Eastern Iowa.
The Red Cross annually recognizes individuals nominated for their lifesaving efforts. The breakfast event honoring the individuals also raises money for the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign to provide free fire alarms and fire prevention education.
Pat Hentges, of Bernard, Iowa, was recognized for performing CPR in three different instances in Dubuque County, according to information provided by the Red Cross.
Recommended for you
Hentges has served 50 years as a firefighter and local paramedic in Bernard and was nominated by his peers. Hentges also is a member of Bernard City Council and president of the community’s rescue unit board of directors.
Four individuals were recognized for coming to the aid of a man suffering a medical emergency during last year’s Hempstead High School graduation ceremony, held May 28 at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.
Dubuque physician Dr. Jared Freiburger, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Dave Riniker and Dubuque Police Department school resource officers Brandon Gudenkauf and Mark Lorenzen came to the aid of the man and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics from the Dubuque Fire Department arrived.
According to Red Cross information, Freiburger and Riniker were both in attendance at the ceremony because their children were graduating. Gudenkauf and Lorenzen both were assigned to cover that day’s high school graduations for Hempstead and Dubuque Senior High School.
All four men responded to the medical emergency, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator to assist the stricken man. Retired Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines also assisted in the lifesaving efforts.
The sixth individual recognized, Henry Kaldenberg, 8, of Iowa City, was on a trip to a lake with his parents and brother when he helped rescue a toddler who had wandered into water and was at risk of drowning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.