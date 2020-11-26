MENOMINEE, Ill. — Authorities said a man under the influence of alcohol was injured when he rolled his vehicle Tuesday in Jo Daviess County.
Larcell M. Smith, 38, of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 at Tranel Road in the Menominee area. A press release states that Smith was eastbound when he “failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway.” His vehicle entered the median, went over the crossover road, re- entered the median and rolled just east of Tranel Road.
Smith faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle.