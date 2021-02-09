LANCASTER, Wis. -- A Danish practice regarded as the secret to happy living through getting cozy, taking things slowly and enjoying life’s pleasures will be the focus of an upcoming series presented by Schreiner Memorial Library.
“Hygge at Home” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, with “Decorating at Home.” The session will be led by Linda Schacht, owner of Eastman Cartwright’s HOME.
The second program, “Herbal Teas and Home Remedies,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and will be led by Jeani Heisz, herbalist and owner of Head 2 Toe.
The series will conclude with “Stress Reduction and Self Care Techniques,” set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, and led by massage therapist Tonya Schlueter, of Grant Regional Health Center.
All programs are free and will take place via Zoom. Registration is required by contacting Kristin at kholman-steffel@swls.org or by calling the library at 608-723-7304.