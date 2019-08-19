A jury recently convicted a Dubuque man of stealing from his girlfriend’s mother.
The Dubuque County jury convicted John C. Kraus, 55, of 1280 Dunleith Court, of second-degree theft following a multi-day trial, according to online court records. Kraus also is considered a habitual offender in relation to the conviction.
His sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 14.
The girlfriend, Susan M. Shea, 55, of 1033 Melrose Terrace, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of felony abuse of a dependent adult. Her sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 16.
According to court documents, authorities in January 2018 began investigating reports of elder abuse involving her mother, Marguerite E. Shea, then 87, of 1033 Melrose Terrace. Susan Shea was her caretaker.
“It is estimated that Marguerite is missing around $140,000, possibly more, from December of 2016 through January of 2018,” documents said.
A relative told police that Susan said she was in debt and was using her mother’s money for “day-to-day expenses.”
Police determined there were an average of 19 ATM withdrawals from Marguerite Shea’s account each month, with the total monthly withdrawals averaging more than $4,600. There were also 22 checks written to Susan Shea for $9,700.
“Upon reviewing the surveillance photographs (at ATMs), you can observe Susan Shea making withdrawals from Marguerite’s account,” documents said.
Documents filed in Kraus’ case said surveillance cameras captured him making 15 ATM withdrawals, totaling near $3,200, from Marguerite Shea’s account.