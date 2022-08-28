Three-year-old Ronan knew exactly what to do when he heard the sound of an Irish fiddle on Saturday afternoon.
Within seconds, his little feet began to stomp and his hands began to clap.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Three-year-old Ronan knew exactly what to do when he heard the sound of an Irish fiddle on Saturday afternoon.
Within seconds, his little feet began to stomp and his hands began to clap.
“The music started, and it just kicked in,” said Gretchen Kratochwill-Jones, Ronan’s mom. “He’s jigging.”
Ronan and his mother were joined Saturday by Kratochwill-Jones’ partner, Justin Jones, and 1-year-old Ivan. Decked out in green, the family blended in perfectly with the jovial crowd gathered to celebrate Dubuque’s annual Irish Hooley.
Each year, the celebration is held to spotlight and celebrate Irish and Celtic culture. Hundreds of people attended the event Saturday at the Port of Dubuque.
Festivities included Irish food, drink, song and dance. Some of the musical acts included Dubuque’s own Irish group, The Lads, as well as the Screaming Orphans, a pop-folk band from Ireland.
Many attendees dressed up for the event, with some people wearing kilts or all-green outfits. There were even a couple leprechauns in the crowd.
Attendee Ellen Spencer’s Irish accessory was a little bit more permanent however — a small four-leaf clover tattoo on her wrist.
Spencer comes from an Irish family and attended the Hooley with her husband, Will, to celebrate that heritage. The two sat comfortably in lawn chairs Saturday evening, listening to a live performance from Milwaukee-based Irish folk band Tallymoore.
“If people want to experience anything Irish, this is where to do it,” she said. “Between the drinks and the food and the music, you just get a lot of the culture.”
For attendee Kathryn Thompson, the event was a reminder of time spent studying in Ireland. She attended the Hooley with Johnathan Carstens and their kids, Myra, 4, and Warren, 2.
“I’ll never forget the welcome I got (in Ireland),” she said. “It felt like coming home after three generations of my family being in America.”
Now, that appreciation is one she wants to pass down to her kids. Already, Myra takes Irish dance lessons, and Warren will start them this fall. Taking the kids to the Hooley was another way to introduce them to the culture, Thompson said.
Being Irish was not a requirement of the event, however, with many people showing up to simply enjoy an evening out with friends or listen to some music.
Daija Bates was volunteering at the event with several other members of the Clarke University softball team. She said Saturday marked some of her first experiences with Irish tradition.
“I’m not Irish, so this is all new to me,” she said. “I’m just looking around and taking in all the culture.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.