Dave and Ruth Assmus have paid their dues over seven years volunteering for the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, finding themselves cast in bigger and bigger roles.
Now in its 10th year, JDIFF brings independent films and filmmakers to a multi-day program in various Dubuque locations. This year’s festival runs April 20-24.
The husband and wife first experienced the festival as fans. It opened their eyes to independent film and impressed them for two years. Before the next festival, Dave learned that organizers needed volunteers.
“It has increased in audience, the duties and the amount of volunteers needed to run it,” said JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell. “We are very blessed that we have so many eager volunteers.”
So Dave, and shortly thereafter Ruth, joined the effort.
“I started out mostly as a film venue host where they were showing films — meeting with filmmakers, introducing them to the people who were attending, getting to visit with producers, filmmakers,” Ruth said. “Then I started getting into more of the pre-work — packing giftbags and putting up posters.”
Dave also started as a venue host, but then heard that the festival needed people to pick filmmakers up from nearby airports and/or return them at the festival’s end. This led to some memorable meetings with industry types.
“My first trip to O’Hare, I picked up three filmmakers,” he said. “One had been the Berlin Film Festival’s artistic director for 25 years. He was enamored with the Mississippi, I discovered when he got here. Another filmmaker from England, this was his second time here (Ruth remembered him as being very shy). The third person was from Switzerland. It was so fascinating listening to the three of them talk and compare notes.”
Ruth recalled meeting actors by accident, after noticing they were sitting where viewers were not meant to, and then learning all about the actors’ parents.
“This has been a real learning experience, getting to know how everything is made, the tasks that are involved and how what looks so beautiful on the screen is so work-intensive to get up there,” she said.
This year, Dave and Ruth were promoted to co-volunteer coordinators for the festival, so they have their hands full.
“We’re learning all the behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done so that before the festival starts, everything is set up and everyone is properly trained,” Dave said. “We had our first orientation on the 19th of February. We’ll have another one later this month.”
Gorrell said that new job was a big task for the pair.
“But they have jumped right in and are doing an amazing job,” she said. “They have been very kind and patient with everybody, and are just very dependable. They do everything with such pride and excitement.”
Ruth said they are now looking for more volunteers to join them.
The volunteer tab will soon be live at julienfilmfest.com, where those interested can apply.