SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. Sponsored by the Leisure Services Department.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
Dubuque Aftershock Burger Night Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive. Tickets available by phone or at the door. Details: 563-663-0580.
Dubuque Area Congregations United, 7-8:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 1250 McCormick St., Technology Building, Hadley Auditorium. Program: Diversity in Dubuque, with speakers Paul Duster and Clara Ortiz, of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. Donations will be accepted for the Dubuque Food Pantry.
Family movie, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” For all ages.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room; 4 to 6 fiber arts group.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
iRead, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Practice reading in a fun, interactive and encouraging environment. Registration required. For first-fifth graders.
Story time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour story time with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour story time with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Lego Explorers, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. February’s theme is Obstacle Course. For kindergarten and older.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
LEARNING
Today
Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose — Living Green in Today’s World, 6:30-8 p.m., Canticle of Creation Center, Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave. Bev Wagner will discuss how to live green in today’s world.
Tuesday
End-of-Life Educational Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A free information session on end-of-life decisions, ethical options, legal requirements, life-sustaining treatments and estate planning. No RSVP required. Open to the public.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon-1 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Key West Fire Department Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m., Key West (Iowa) Fire Department, 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. Details: Erica Barker, 563-321-9613.
Tuesday
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS
& HOBBIES
Today
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home. A maximum of 10 participants. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to your home. A maximum of 10 participants. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Activities for blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Must be 21 or older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.