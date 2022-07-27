There’s a simple ethos behind Opening Doors in Dubuque.
“No. 1, women and children are safe,” Program Director Heather LuGrain said. “Regardless of their situation, regardless of what they’ve been through, they feel as safe and comfortable as possible as they can in a shelter.”
Opening Doors has offered emergency and transitional housing for women and children for the past 23 years, as well as case support to help them become self-sufficient and live independently.
Today, Opening Doors’ continuum of housing services consists of three facilities: Teresa Shelter, which offers emergency and extended stay services for unhoused families; Maria House, which offers transitional housing where clients usually stay for up to two years; and Francis Apartments, where clients live independently while still receiving case-by-case support from Opening Doors.
So far this year, Teresa Shelter has served roughly 200 people. In the past six months, 10 people have been served at Maria House, and 10 at Francis Apartments.
Case managers at each of the facilities provide a broad range of support to clients, such as goal-setting, financial literacy, employment assistance or even just food.
At Teresa Shelter, where clients enter Opening Doors’ program, that support often comes down to bare necessities, LuGrain said.
“We’ve had people come in who don’t have shoes on their feet or undergarments.” she said. “We provide all of that.”
Staff’s long-term goal is to help each of the clients find permanent housing. That approach extends to the Francis Apartments, where Opening Doors subsidizes clients’ rent in a model based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Permanent Supportive Housing program.
However, Opening Doors currently does not accept any state or federal funding. Executive Director Carol Gebhart said the nonprofit did so until the federal government switched to a “housing-first” model, which in part imposed limits on the length of a client’s stay.
“None of our programs are specific to timelines,” LuGrain said. “With funding, we would have to follow through with certain times. Like transitional housing is only two years. … We’ve had to keep someone for one-and-a-half years, two-and-a-half years once, just so they could get into an apartment.”
Conversely, many clients exit from Teresa Shelter, Gebhart said. Some simply use the free housing to save enough money so they can move out.
The program’s focus on women with children is another reason it goes without government funding. Sobriety is a strict standard at Opening Doors, as parents can lose custody of their children if their kids are around illegal drug use.
“(Iowa Department of Human Services officials and probation officers) know what we do here, and they know we can be counted on to maintain that safety net for kids,” Gebhart said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.