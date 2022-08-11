Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (second from left) and former MLB player Raul Ibanez (third from left) present Ron and Janeen Wilcox and their grandsons, Sawyer Hagenow and Cooper Peck, with tickets to the MLB game at the Field of Dreams during an event at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Janeen and Ron Wilcox took their son, Jason, to his first Chicago Cubs game in 1985 at Wrigley Field when he was less than a year old.
It was the beginning of a lifelong love affair with the sport and the team. He started playing ball when he was 3 and pitched and played center field in high school in Solon. He took up softball when he was stationed at Fort Carson, Colo., with the 4th Infantry Division and drove up to Denver to watch the Cubs play the Rockies. When he could, he went to spring training games in Arizona.
“Cubs was always his baseball team,” Janeen said.
Tonight, Jason’s sons, Sawyer Hagenow and Cooper Peck, will attend their first Major League Baseball game with their grandparents when the Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Jason will not be with his family tonight. The Army staff sergeant died by suicide in October 2016 at age 32 after struggling for years with post-traumatic stress disorder.
But a month before he died, he took his sons to see the baseball field at University of Iowa. Ron still has the video.
“They were running the bases,” Janeen said. “(Cooper) was probably only 3 years old.”
The Wilcoxes were among three veterans and their families selected to receive tickets to tonight’s game. The family was given the tickets this morning from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a ceremony at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“We’re always trying to do something tangible to give back to the community,” Manfred said.
Tickets also were awarded to former Army reservist Tori Kilburg, of Bellevue, and active reservist Sean Edaburn, of Dundee, who works as a respiratory therapist at MercyOne.
