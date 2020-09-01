Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday after DNA linked him to a sexual assault in 2018.
Shykeem L. Williams, 26, of 925 W. Fifth St., No. 2, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that Williams sexually assaulted a woman in November 2018 at a residence in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Authorities received a DNA report linking Williams to the incident on Sept. 27, 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.