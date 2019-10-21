Authorities said a Dubuque man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a break-in and assault in August.
Bryant N. Terrell, 35, of 633 Chestnut St., was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on warrants charging first-degree burglary and domestic assault with injury-aggravated assault.
Court documents state that Terrell and Larissa K. Greer, 21, of the same address, broke into 2586 Central Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Terrell’s ex-girlfriend Lacey M. Hammel, 32, of 2555 Jackson St., was babysitting at the residence.
Terrell, Greer and a woman whom authorities have not identified illegally entered the home via an unlocked front door.
Terrell and Hammel started to argue, and Terrell and Greer then assaulted Hammel and Gregory D. Tye, 26, of 110 E. 15th St., who also was at the Central Avenue residence.
Hammel and Tye sustained minor injuries.
Greer was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant charging first-degree burglary and driving while her license was barred. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Documents state that the unidentified woman did not participate in the assault.